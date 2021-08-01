Liverpool won’t sign Ozan Kabak, even if Schalke make drastic decision which would mean a free transfer

Liverpool are believed to be unflappable in their decision to not sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

That’s according to the Echo, who claim the Reds will not change their stance, even if the 21-year-old was to be made available for a free transfer.

Bundesliga journalist Constantin Eckner told the outlet Schalke may consider terminating Kabak’s contract before the start of the new season, as they can’t afford to keep him.

The author of the the above article, Matt Addison, then adds a short sentence which may raise a few eyebrows: ‘Even for free, Liverpool will not be tempted – they have enough players in that department now.‘

We at Empire of the Kop are in two minds over this news – on one hand, yes, we don’t need him; we’ve not long signed Ibou Konate and our senior-most trio of central defenders have returned from injury.

But on the other – signing Kabak for a bargain fee, at least, gives the club an opportunity to flip him for a larger fee pretty much right away. It’s a weird one.