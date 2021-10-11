‘Beginning of the end’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing following Newcastle’s takeover

‘Beginning of the end’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing following Newcastle’s takeover

A number of Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to share their concerns regarding Newcastle United’s recent takeover.

Newcastle supporters were out publicly celebrating the ousting of unpopular owner Mike Ashley after a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium took control.

The concerns held by some Reds were heightened following director Amanda Staveley’s comments to Sky Sports, stating that the league title was an ambition for the Magpies.

Whilst some fans certainly have some good cause for complaint in light of how the current league table has taken shape, it should likewise be remembered that Jurgen Klopp has allowed us to compete right alongside such clubs in question.

There will, of course, be questions over how capable we’ll be when it comes to keeping this up beyond the German’s tenure.

Beyond purely footballing reasons, however, it’s critical that fans also take into account the concerns around the group backing the takeover of Newcastle, with a broad range of human rights-related allegations being aimed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

