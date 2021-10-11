‘Beginning of the end’ – These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing following Newcastle’s takeover

A number of Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to share their concerns regarding Newcastle United’s recent takeover.

Newcastle supporters were out publicly celebrating the ousting of unpopular owner Mike Ashley after a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium took control.

The concerns held by some Reds were heightened following director Amanda Staveley’s comments to Sky Sports, stating that the league title was an ambition for the Magpies.

Whilst some fans certainly have some good cause for complaint in light of how the current league table has taken shape, it should likewise be remembered that Jurgen Klopp has allowed us to compete right alongside such clubs in question.

There will, of course, be questions over how capable we’ll be when it comes to keeping this up beyond the German’s tenure.

Beyond purely footballing reasons, however, it’s critical that fans also take into account the concerns around the group backing the takeover of Newcastle, with a broad range of human rights-related allegations being aimed at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

This is the beginning of the end, not just for LFC and MUFC, but everyone except Chelsea, City and Newcastle. In a few years there won't be a Big 6, just a Big 3. What I don't understand is UK fans, they stopped ESL, but when a mini Super League takes over the PL, they do nothing — glo (@Spinning_headz) October 10, 2021

Yes we should, it took city less than 10 years to go from nobody’s to the dominant team in the league even after ffp was introduced. Not ffp has been shown to be toothless there’s nothing to stop Newcastle spending even more to get them competing at the top — Colin freeman (@keeweeman) October 10, 2021

Long term yes, three of the top four will be Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle pretty much every year. That leaves one spot for the rest to fight for. — MikeyD_LFC (@LfcMikeyd) October 10, 2021

Of course we should be worried they have unlimited funds and let's be honest ffp is an absolute joke so it wont affect them it will take Time but when they get it right and they will it will be hard to compete with that wealth we have competed with city and Chelsea because of — shankly's reds (@lfc_nigel) October 10, 2021

Klopp but he wont be here for ever and fsg dont like spending so yes I'm worried — shankly's reds (@lfc_nigel) October 10, 2021

It won’t take that long . 3 to 4 transfer windows and they will be challenging for top 4 easy . — Andrew Vannucci 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷🇮🇹cm01/02 (@andrewvannucci2) October 10, 2021

