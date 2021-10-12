Liverpool star could be sent home early from international duty due to ongoing concern

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota could be sent back to Merseyside early due to an ongoing issue.

The Athletic reports that the 24-year-old is a serious doubt for Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg given that he is yet to train with the full squad.

“He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with (physio) Joao Brito, but he didn’t train with us,” manager Fernando Santos was quoted as saying by the publication.

“The probability (Jota will play) will be little. I’ll talk to him and see how he feels.

“If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that’s fine.

“If we don’t, we won’t take the risk with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us for a long time.

“If he cannot participate in the game, he goes (back) to Liverpool because, in these matters, clubs want to have players.”

Reports had suggested that the issue was muscular, potentially suggesting that Jurgen Klopp could be without one of his starting forwards for the upcoming trip to Watford.

With our injury list steadily growing – with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold also doubts for Saturday – we could be forced to field a somewhat makeshift XI at the weekend.

The issue is hardly helped by the fact that Brazilian duo Fabinho and Alisson Becker will be unlikely to make in time from their final international clash with Uruguay.

It’ll be a time for our backup stars to step up, as they have previously in this campaign, with us looking to maintain our positive start to the league season.

