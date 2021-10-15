Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Newcastle takeover ‘concerns’ & makes Premier League prediction

Jurgen Klopp has questioned how Newcastle’s takeover could be given the green light despite concerns held in regard to the group responsible for taking the club off Mike Ashley’s hands.

A Saudi-backed consortium officially took control of the Magpies, with new director Amanda Staveley outlining the Premier League outfit’s lofty ambitions.

“I don’t want to make it my business because it’s not my business. There are no two opinions about the obvious human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia,” the German told Sky Deutschland (via Sport Witness).

“That’s not a question. But how it could then happen that this was nevertheless allowed despite many concerns, I cannot assess. That must be some other people.

“If we only talk about football, then in the long term, of course, we have to say that they are going to be a superpower.

“This is the third club in world football that I know of that belongs to a country and that obviously belongs to the wealthiest family on the planet.”

The former Mainz boss predicted that Steve Bruce’s men would inevitably ‘play a dominant role in world football’ given the level of finances now available.

“The possibilities that open up are of course immense,” Klopp added.

“With the Super League, the whole world was justifiably upset about it. It’s basically like the Super League now – just for one club. Then Newcastle are guaranteed to play a dominant role in world football for the next 20 or 30 years.

“You can mess up a lot with money, but in the long run there are too many good people running around in football and Newcastle will find them too.

“Accordingly, this is how it is now. It wasn’t my choice and we are just living with the facts now.”

Beyond the human rights concerns and allegations around Saudi Arabia, it’s not difficult to see why there are these concerns around Newcastle United’s takeover.

In a league where two financially dominant clubs tend to be in and around the top of the English top-flight, adding the Tyneside-based outfit into the mix will further distance the possibility of honours from those without a similar level of backing.

We can only hope that if enough voices in the game speak out, the implications of such a move can be seriously looked at – and perhaps challenged.

