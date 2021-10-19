(Video) Atletico down to 10 men after Griezmann close to seriously injuring Firmino with high boot

Atletico Madrid went down to 10 men in the second-half of their European clash with Liverpool following a high boot from goalscorer Antoine Griezmann on Bobby Firmino.

The French international had been ball-watching prior to the incident, with his studs appearing to graze the Reds No.9’s head, prompting the official to hand the offending party his marching orders.

It provides Jurgen Klopp’s men with a small advantage at the Wanda Metropolitano, though the Merseysiders would be well-advised to remain wary given their opponent’s obvious threat on the counter.

