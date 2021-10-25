(Video) Virgil van Dijk mocks United supporters with full-time five-finger salute to Old Trafford’s remaining supporters

As the full-time whistle blew, the United fans still left inside Old Trafford had gone 40 minutes without conceding and may have forgotten the scoreline – thankfully Virgil van Dijk was on hand to remind them.

The Dutch captain had helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet in an unforgettable 5-0 victory over Manchester United and some supporters, including @OneGoat_ on Twitter, were able to spot his full-time celebration.

Anthony Taylor ended the misery for the few home fans still present and so our No.4 raised his hand to the Stretford End, displaying a finger for each goal that had hit the back of their net.

Quick thinking from our centre-half who revelled in the opportunity to mock the miserable Mancs!

You can watch the video here from Sky Sports, via @OneGoat_: