(Video) Alisson to the rescue for Liverpool with two huge saves to keep Reds ahead

Alisson Becker was called to action early in Liverpool’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, denying Solly March in the opening two minutes before tipping Yves Bissouma’s effort onto the post over 10 minutes later.

The second save was particularly impressive given the challenging nature of the Malian’s effort from outside the 18-yard-box, with the ball dipping as it neared the Reds’ No.1.

The former Roma shotstopper just got enough of a touch on the shot to send the ball safely toward his near post and out of danger.

