(Video) ‘Everyone knows around the world what Liverpool means to me’ – Gerrard weighs in on Anfield links during first Villa press conference

Steven Gerrard has faced the press for the first time as Aston Villa manager and it didn’t take long until the topic of conversation was centered around Liverpool.

The 41-year-old admitted his love for his former club but remained respectful to the Villa faithful and claimed ‘this press conference shouldn’t be about any other club but Aston Villa’.

Of course our former skipper would be interested in taking over at Anfield once Jurgen Klopp decides to leave, but it is imperative that he impresses in the West Midlands first before he is even considered for the job.

You can catch the full clip of Gerrard discussing a return to Merseyside (via @footballdaily) below.

🗣"I don't think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. I'm all in and I can promise our supporters that's the case." Steven Gerrard responds to being asked about going back to Anfield soon pic.twitter.com/HhLqPTlWN9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 18, 2021