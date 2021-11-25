‘The fans love him’ – Heskey highlights the ‘phenomenal’ work rate of current Liverpool star

“And the funny thing is that we’re not even talking about forwards here, we’re talking about wingers. It’s phenomenal! They’ve got everything.

“His work rate is phenomenal, and that’s what Liverpool fans love about him. He never gives up.

“He’s always fighting, chasing back, tackling, then trying to get forward and putting his head in where it hurts, then his foot in where it hurts. That’s why the fans love him.

“There are times in football where things are not going to go great for you, but as long as you’re willing to work hard, to put your foot in, put your head in, then fans will back you all day long.”

The way our whole front-three work back and do their defensive duties is what sets them aside from other world-class players around the world.

We are lucky to have such hard-working and quality players wearing the red shirt so let’s hope we can sort the contract situations out as soon as possible – Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Mane are all in the final two years of their contracts and the last thing we want is to lose them.

It’s great to see one of our former players highlighting the quality we possess in our ranks and it’s about time some praise was headed Sadio’s way.