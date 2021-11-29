(Video) Watch Thiago’s performance against Southampton as his highlights compilation ooze class

Thiago was in impervious form as he scored his second goal in two games on a brilliant Saturday afternoon against Southampton.

After struggling with injuries and consistency, it’s been a great period for our No.6 and he’s certainly making the most of his increased game time.

The Spanish international’s deflected goal will perhaps be what his appearance is best remembered for, especially following his brilliant skill that preceded the second goal.

However, now that a compilation of his Anfield highlights have been put together it is clear that the 30-year-old was a crucial part of our midfield play.

He seems to make time when it isn’t available, turning and weaving out of pressure before delivering an inch perfect pass to turn defensive possession into the next attack.

Given the nature of his risk taking, it’s inevitable the Italian-born midfielder will lose the ball once or twice but when they come off it’s certainly worth the peril.

Let’s hope he keeps up the form from these recent appearances, especially on Wednesday.

You can watch Thiago’s highlights courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

