(Image) Liverpool legends get together for Christmas Party in city centre

The stars aligned this weekend as a host of bonafide Liverpool legends got together in the city.

In what was billed as a Christmas party for some of the greatest players to represent our club, supporters were given a chance to ask questions and get some pictures with the men.

One of the ex-Reds present, John Aldridge, shared an image from the night that must have been fantastic for all those lucky enough to attend.

Let’s test your knowledge, see how many players you can name from the image above we’ll list them at the bottom of the article.

You can view the image of the Liverpool legends via @Realaldo474:

Put you’re medals on the table 😉a normal Sunday outing for the ex Players 🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/fffn73awJ9 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) December 5, 2021

Here’s the full list of players from left to right: Bruce Grobbelaar, Mark Lawrenson, David Fairclough, Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee, David Johnson, John Aldridge, Alan Kennedy, Steve McMahon, and Jason McAteer.

How many did you get?

