‘Insane’ ‘Mental not to’ – These Liverpool fans want Reds to be all over £63m bargain transfer as La Liga giants prepared to sanction sale of forward

With the entire first-choice forward line (barring Diogo Jota) on contracts set to expire in the summer of 2023, it’s considered somewhat likely that a forward signing in the near future for Liverpool will be actively considered.

It’s unsurprising then that the Reds continue to be linked with top names, with one Four Four Two report claiming that reported target Joao Felix could be released from Atletico Madrid for as little as £63m.

With it remaining unclear as to whether a bumper deal will be extended beyond Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to Bobby Firmino, it’s certainly possible that the Portuguese will be considered as the Brazilian’s potential successor should he be set to run down his contract.

READ MORE: Nathaniel Phillips confirms interest in Liverpool exit & backs himself to be ready for first-team experience elsewhere – Sky Sports

The 30-year-old’s form will likely prompt similar questions with regard to his suitability for a contract extension, though with our traditional forward line’s future remaining up in the air, our recruitment team will likely have alternative options in mind.

At 22-years-old, Felix would represent a potentially smart piece of business at £63m, particularly given how suitably he fits within our recruitment team’s ideal age range.

It’s still a somewhat significant setback financially, of course, with it remaining unclear how capable we’ll be of affording major outlays on potential signings without any serious player sales.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Please FDG let’s do this.Future front 3 will be scary.Jota ,Felix and ….. — Zavicefta (@k_asabere) December 15, 2021

We can't afford Mbappe unless he decided he'd like well under half wages? I'd love Felix, so much potential and under Klopp he'd be insane. Although I think the midfield needs to be addressed for 2022. — Joseph A. Wright (@SpectrumHerald) December 15, 2021

£60m, sure. No brainer. — Eddie LFC 19X🏆 (@lfc_eddie) December 15, 2021

Could be the heir to Firmino, I can see him flourishing in a false 9 role. — Rajuan Pasha (@rajuan_pasha) December 15, 2021

Be probably quite mental not to. — Blow (@_Blow15) December 15, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965