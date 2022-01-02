(Video) Salah’s world-class touch enables absurd goal to double Liverpool’s lead at Stamford Bridge

Mo Salah produced another moment of class in the famous red shirt to double Liverpool’s early lead at Stamford Bridge.

After missing a penalty against Leicester City, the Egyptian King evidently came prepared to make up for his prior error, controlling a fizzed pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold superbly before beating Marcos Alonso in a one on one and burying an effort past Chelsea’s No.1.

The No.11’s latest effort takes him to 23 goals, across all competitions, for the season, in what has been an impeccable campaign for the former Roma hitman.

