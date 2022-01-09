(Video) Liverpool go a goal behind in shock start to FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town

Posted by
Despite appearing to be, for the most part, in control of the first-half of proceedings against Shrewsbury Town, Liverpool went a goal down before the half hour mark.

Both Bradley Ibrahima Konate was partly at fault at the back after not covering the run of Daniel Udoh who went on to ruthlessly put away Manchester City youngster Nathanael Ogbeta’s well-taken cross from the right-flank.

It’s early days of course, at the time of writing, and we’d expect the effort to encourage a reaction from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

