(Video) Compilation of Fabinho’s Tremendous Brentford performance shows how great he played

Fabinho is in the biggest purple patch of his Liverpool career but it was’t just his goal scoring that gathered attention, following his brilliant Brentford display.

Our No.3 has scored three goals in his last three games, after scoring just four in his previous 142 appearances for the Reds and his latest came from a corner against Thomas Frank’s team.

Other than scoring with his head, the 28-year-old had a dominant performance in the game where he helped his side record a 3-0 victory and close the gap to Manchester City.

From strong tackles, possession-winning headers and interceptions, the Brazilian’s defensive display was fantastic.

This combined with positive and steady passing, efforts on goals and speculative long range balls, helps illustrate how important the former Monaco man is to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The lucky supporter who managed to get their hands on his shirt needs to make sure they keep it in a safe place, as a memento of a memorable day for both of them.

