Exclusive: Ex-Red suggests Liverpool have a player available who has a ‘similar ability’ to Thiago Alcantara

Stan Collymore has suggested that Curtis Jones’ ability to receive and play the ball under pressure likens him in some respects to Thiago Alcantara.

The Academy graduate returned to the side following an unfortunate eye injury sustained in team training and has looked one of Liverpool’s standout players in recent weeks.

“In tight spaces he can receive the ball, so from that perspective you’re looking at a Thiago,” the former Red exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“He’s a master at being able to pick the ball up in an area and he knows, he’s already thinking one or two moves ahead.

“Not saying he’s [Jones] as good as Thiago but he’s got that similar ability.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men lacking that vital spark of creativity throughout Thiago Alcantara’s injury layoff period, the availability of the 20-year-old has been a much-needed adrenaline shot in the arm for the Reds as they secured seven out of nine points in the Premier League in January.

With questions arising over the future of a midfield containing the likes of a 36-year-old James Milner, Jordan Henderson (31) and Thiago Alcantara (30) at various points this term, one can certainly rest assured with talents of the likes of the Scouser, Tyler Morton (19) and Harvey Elliott (18) coming through.

That’s not to say that a further addition isn’t necessary given that the loss of Gini Wijnaldum the summer prior will be further compounded by the potential exit of another vastly experienced member of the dressing room in the former Man City star.

As such, we’d expect the upcoming summer window to be a relatively busier one for us this time around.

