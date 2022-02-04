(Video) Watch Vincent Aboubakar avoid reporters as bizarre rant aimed at Mo Salah backfires on Cameroon captain

Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon striker that fired a bizarre rant at Mo Salah before their semi-final defeat to Egypt yesterday, didn’t speak to any reporters after the game yesterday.
The 30-year-old who is also the captain of the nation decided to play mind games earlier this week with the comments he made about the Premier League’s top scorer.
“He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things,” he said (via Radio France Internationale).
“If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much.
“He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.
“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.
🇨🇲Vincent Aboubakar won't speak to any journalist in the mixed zone of course!#AFCON2021 #TeamCameroon pic.twitter.com/PlakdVPqQB
— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 3, 2022