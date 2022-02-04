(Video) Watch Vincent Aboubakar avoid reporters as bizarre rant aimed at Mo Salah backfires on Cameroon captain

Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon striker that fired a bizarre rant at Mo Salah before their semi-final defeat to Egypt yesterday, didn’t speak to any reporters after the game yesterday.

The 30-year-old who is also the captain of the nation decided to play mind games earlier this week with the comments he made about the Premier League’s top scorer.

“He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things,” he said (via Radio France Internationale).

“If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much.

“He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.

“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years.

“He’s a good player but not at the level of some like Mbappé”. Both Salah and Aboubakar were kept quiet during the game which went all the way to penalties after finishing goallesss. It was clear that the 30-year-old was purely attempting to wind up our main man but it embarrasingly backfired – if you’re going to make comments such as the ones he made, you need to ensure you perform and make a name for yourself. READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz’s plane arrives in England as Liverpool’s winter signing prepares for AXA training centre visit Our No. 10 did blow a huge chance to put the Pharaohs ahead in Cameroon, but the former Roma man had the last laugh as his side progressed through to the AFCON final where they’ll meet Sadio Mane’s Senegal on Sunday. You can catch Aboubakar ignoring the journalists below via @addojunr on Twitter.

🇨🇲Vincent Aboubakar won't speak to any journalist in the mixed zone of course!#AFCON2021 #TeamCameroon pic.twitter.com/PlakdVPqQB — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 3, 2022