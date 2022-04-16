(Video) Luis Diaz embarrasses Man City star with outrageous piece of skill

Luis Diaz proved, once again, to be a constant menace down the left-flank for Liverpool as the Reds made it through to the final of the FA Cup.

The Colombian international was clipped producing one stunning piece of skill halfway through the first-half at Wembley, chipping the ball over the boot of one challenging Manchester City star.

The 25-year-old has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air since his arrival from the Portuguese top-flight in the middle of the season, stunning all with the manner in which he’s taken to the challenge of English football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @_TheKopite:

🇨🇴| Luis Díaz just takes the absolute piss. pic.twitter.com/gOeg7xblZB — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) April 16, 2022