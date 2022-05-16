(Video) Watch heartwarming interaction between Liverpool players and fan at Wembley en route to FA Cup trophy stage

One Liverpool fan was on hand to greet the FA Cup winners individually as they made their way down from the stands after being first presented with the trophy.

There were hugs galore for the supporter in question after the Reds emerged as official winners of the historic competition via a penalty shootout with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

There remain two pieces of silverware left in the Merseysiders’ pursuit of a quadruple haul, the chances of which were given a boost by Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

