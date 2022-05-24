“If Liverpool lose…” – BBC pundit gives his thoughts on Liverpool’s season if we don’t claim victory in Paris

Last week the quadruple was alive and now we are fighting for a treble but one BBC pundit has given his thoughts on Liverpool’s season if it ends with just two trophies.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said: “Even if Liverpool lose in the Champions League, this has still been an amazing season.

“Many Liverpool fans think this is their greatest of all time and they’re just unfortunate to be playing at the same time as Manchester City.”

It’s nice to see some foresight and it’s obvious that we’ve had a tremendous campaign, regardless of the result against Real Madrid.

It will be a huge disappointment for the players and fans alike if we don’t come out with the trophy in the Champions League final but let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

We have a trophy parade regardless of the result and our supporters will turn out to thank the lads for an amazing campaign.

