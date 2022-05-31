‘It’s illogical’ – Super agent suggests there’s more to Mane’s desire to leave Liverpool than meets the eye

Sadio Mane’s exit from Liverpool this summer would seem a formality, at least as far as various sources would have it after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Senegalese international desired a new challenge.

The forward’s decision has, however, confused Rob Segal, who shared his suspicion that there may be more ‘personal’ reasons motivating the player in his bid to call time on his Anfield career.

“It’s illogical. I just cannot understand why Mane would leave the best league in the world and a club where he would probably get more money than at Bayern Munich,” the super-agent told Caught Offside.

“I can only think something personal has happened there.

“Why, when you’re at a club that continually achieves great things, would you want to leave?”

The 30-year-old has been in sensational form for Jurgen Klopp’s men since his return from the AFCON tournament, arguably singling himself out as the Reds’ lead performer in the second-half of the campaign.

With a contract still set to expire in 2023, Bayern Munich’s interest (as reported front-runners) in the 23-goal wide man-turned-striker is to be expected.

However, many might reasonably wonder why Mane would be prepared to turn his back on the club and manager that turned him into a world-renowned superstar and continues to offer opportunities to win major silverware.

Perhaps it simply comes down to the fact that our No.10 has won all he can in England or that the club is unwilling to offer him the kind of long-term contract he feels he deserves.

Regardless of the reasoning, we’re fundamentally grateful to a player who helped revolutionise the team under Klopp’s watchful gaze.

