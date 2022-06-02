Liverpool could move for 20-year-old Arsenal star that Jurgen Klopp labelled ‘outstanding’, as search for new forward continues

Liverpool look to be in the market for a new forward, with the possible departure of Sadio Mane looming, and Jurgen Klopp may have his man.

After playing against Arsenal in January, the boss said: “Martinelli, by the way, everyone should remember that name. He’s an outstanding player”.

Gabriel Martinelli has also commented on the adoration of the German, when he claimed: “I feel very proud that one of the best tacticians in the world speaks well of me”.

Having played across the front three for the Gunners this season, recording 12 goal involvements in 29 games, the Brazilian wouldn’t need to adapt to Premier League football.

With Mikel Arteta’s side missing out on the Champions League too, there could be a way to strike a deal for the 20-year-old with two years left on his current deal.

It’s likely that we would have to fork out around £40 million for him but this is certainly a figure we could raise and could be a deal that is completed in this window, especially following the clear mutual appreciation between the player and our manager.

