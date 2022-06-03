Dean Saunders names the Chelsea star that would ‘slot into’ Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to ‘make them better’

Dean Saunders has suggested that Liverpool should be interested in a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman would ‘make them better’.

The former Leicester City man has been a revelation ever since arriving in the Premier League from French outfit Caen in 2015 – he won back to back Premier League titles with the Foxes and Chelsea and was a part of France’s World Cup winning side in 2018.

Ex-Red Saunders has now suggested that the 31-year-old could ‘slot into’ Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

“I was looking at players in our (Premier) league who could make them (Liverpool) better,” he told talkSPORT (via Anfield Watch).

“I think Kante would make them better. I think Kante could slot into that midfield.

“They are a workman-like midfield. Fabinho, (Jordan) Henderson and Thiago (Alcantara), so I think somebody like Kante.”

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely’ – Ex-Red explains the reason behind why Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool this summer

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing a midfielder this summer, but only if the right player is available.

The Anfield outfit look set to lose out on AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, whilst Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is another midfielder that remains a target for Klopp.

Current No. 8 Naby Keita is expected to be offered a new contract by the club in the coming weeks to warn off interest from French giants PSG.

As Saunders has rightly pointed out, in order to a successful midfielder under Jurgen Klopp, the first rule is that you must work hard.

Kante certainly works hard – in recent seasons he’s become well known for dominating the midfield no matter who the opponent is.

His current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season and with age no longer on his side, it would be interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel’s side would respond if someone was to test the water and submit a bid for him.

We must admit that we can’t see Kante ever arriving at Anfield, certainly not anytime soon, but he would be a great addition to the squad and someone that would ensure we remain as competitive as possible in the coming seasons.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded