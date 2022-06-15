Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit could be accelerated after latest Barcelona development

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Sadio Mane could be hastened should Barcelona secure the signing of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

This update comes courtesy of @kerry_hau (via Jacque Talbot on Twitter), with the Catalan giants reportedly keen on issuing an offer in excess of £34.3m.

Barcelona are planning to make an improved offer that exceeds €40million for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, reports @kerry_hau. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 15, 2022

The Senegalese international has identified the Bavarians as his ideal next move with only a year remaining on his contract at Anfield and the Bundesliga champions would require serious experience up top to fill their No.9’s boots.

One might imagine that, similarly to Liverpool’s valuation of our No.10, Julian Nagelsmann’s outfit will require a fee closer to £40m before considering the possibility of parting ways with the Poland international.

On our front, we are hoping to receive £42.5m for the 23-goal star, an amount that will go some way to covering the initial £64m (up front) transfer of Darwin Nunez.

Theoretically, a further big-money move from the club is possible, should the right target be identified, given the willingness to pursue former Monaco midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The determination to get the right man in the door, of course, may very well mean a lack of further incomings dependent on the availability of various targets.

