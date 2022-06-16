Ex-PL forward suggests Liverpool will ‘lose goals’ when Sadio Mane leaves and expects Jurgen Klopp to ‘tweak the system’ as a result of Darwin Nunez’s arrival

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Liverpool will ‘lose goals’ as a result of Sadio Mane leaving but has praised the club for the recent signing of Darwin Nunez.

The 30-year-old Senegal interantional looks set to join Bayern Munich this summer whilst the Reds completed the signing of 22-year-old Nunez from Benfica earlier this week.

The former Premier League striker is confident that the Uruguayan will impress on Merseyside.

“They are going to lose goals in [Sadio] Mane. He needs to be replaced and Nunez has a knack of being able to score,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“It has been a while since there’s been a real number nine at Anfield. Klopp will have to tweak the system a little bit but given the amount of chances they create I’m sure he will score goals.

“For £140,000-a-week, it is cheap money. It gives scope. Nunez is still young. If he does well he will earn a better contract. That’s the good thing for him.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side have paid the Portuguese outfit an initial £64m for the Uruguay international’s signature, but that fee may rise to £85m with a number of potential add-ons.

Our No. 10 has been such a consistent and solid performer for us ever since arriving from Southampton in 2016 so it will of course be sad to see him go, but we have more than enough confidence in Nunez to come in and replace the winger and his goals.

Our attacking trio next season looks set to be Luis Diaz on the left, Nunez down the middle and Mo Salah on the right, and that is a frightening frontline.

Add into the mix Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino who are quality options from the bench and Klopp has serious strength in depth at the top end of the pitch.

We can’t wait for the new campaign to get underway when we face Fulham away from home on August 6, but until then, it’s time for Klopp and his staff to get the lads in tip-top shape with his work on the training ground.

