Liverpool set to complete loan deals for seven players this summer as youngsters seek further first-team experience

Liverpool’s departures look far from over this summer, with as many as seven further players looking to leave the club on loan.

As reported by Neil Jones from GOAL: ‘Billy Koumetio the next Liverpool youngster to go out on loan. He’s set to join Austria Vienna for the season.

‘Rhys Williams, Jake Cain, Sepp van den Berg, Owen Beck, Paul Glatzel and Leighton Clarkson among those likely to follow him out in search of experience’.

It’s promising for all of the youngsters that they are in the clubs’ plans for the future and that they can all go and experience more first-team football elsewhere.

The likes of Rhys Williams, Sep van den Berg, Paul Glatzel and Leighton Clarkson have all enjoyed varying levels of success in last season’s loan spells and will be keen to move to the right club in the next campaign.

It’s a difficult balance for Jurgen Klopp and his team to ensure the players are at a high enough level but that they also get time on the pitch to shine.

