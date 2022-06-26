Man City CEO comes to defence of Liverpool with Champions league snipe at Real Madrid

Ferran Soriano has suggested that Real Madrid may have ‘deserved to lose’ against Liverpool in the final of the Champions League and in prior stages of the competition against Manchester City and PSG.

The Reds were defeated by a single goal from Vinicius Jr. in the second-half of action at the Stade de France despite the former arguably dominating much of the proceedings.

“The Champions League is an additional trophy that we want but we know that it might be subject to a bit of luck so we’re not obsessed,” the Sky Blues’ CEO spoke on the Dr Football Podcast (via the Manchester Evening News).

“People say now about the success that Real Madrid have had in the last years and I think it’s fair to say that there’s been a bit of luck.

“Maybe I could say that they deserved to lose against PSG, against Chelsea, against us, against Liverpool.

“But, people do not remember that in the 90s, 80s, Real Madrid had a fantastic team, one of the best in history with Butragueno and they couldn’t win. They were knocked out of the Champions (League).”

The event itself, however, was marred by the atrocious efforts of French authorities and UEFA, with the actions of French police, in particular, inspiring horror across the footballing community.

A second Champions League final lost to Los Blancos will hurt Jurgen Klopp’s men, particularly after the unfortunate nature of the first defeat in Kyiv.

It’s an experience we’ll no doubt learn from, however, and we hope our following campaign in Europe will follow an identical trajectory to our 2018/19 season in which a second attempt at glory produced the desired result.

Fundamentally, this is a Liverpool side that uses disappointment to its advantage and we’re looking forward to seeing what impact coming close to a quadruple haul of silverware will have in the coming weeks.

