Fabio Carvalho’s joy at ‘one of the best in the world’ Mo Salah’s decision to extend his contract at Liverpool

It’s been a busy weekend for Liverpool as Mo Salah’s new deal was confirmed and Fabio Carvalho’s arrival was unveiled.

Speaking with the club’s website as his signing was announced, the 19-year-old discussed his joy at the news about his new Egyptian teammate’s contract: ‘I’m happy he’s signed a new deal as well because he’s one of the best in the world and I want to learn from him.

‘I’m sure all the fans are happy and hopefully we can win as many trophies this year’.

READ MORE: (Images) Trent Alexander-Arnold mixes with the rich and famous during F1 race at Silverstone

It shows what a big part of the club our No.11 is and news of his new deal will have a positive effect to all players and supporters, not only this though – it can help convince others that they should come to Merseyside too.

Such is the 30-year-old’s standing within the game, now that his contract has been secured and there’s no further uncertainty about his future – many players may be more interested in arriving at our club.

Combine having Jurgen Klopp, amazing supporters, silverware fighting seasons and some of the best players in the world – why would anyone want to turn down the Reds at the moment?

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business