Liverpool could reignite interest in Mane’s international teammate as 24-year-old winger missing from Watford’s training camp – report

The prospect of Liverpool completing further business this summer window is not one that has been entirely ruled out by those closest with the club.

Yet, it would seem unlikely that the side would stretch to signing another forward; even one many thought was once highly coveted in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr after the Senegalese international was reported as missing from the Hornets’ training camp by talkSPORT.

With Mo Salah’s future secured, it perhaps wouldn’t make the greatest sense to prioritise the addition of the 24-year-old at this current point in time given the clear need to bolster the middle of the park.

As things stand, however, we know that Jurgen Klopp’s men won’t move for anyone to fill a gap – it will be the right man or no one, with us tipped to go in hard for Jude Bellingham the next summer.

Despite having arranged a positive conclusion to the greatly drawn-out saga that was our Egyptian King’s contract talks, there certainly remains room to consider the long-term need for an eventual replacement.

Our No.11 will remain at Anfield until the summer of 2025 and looks more than capable of maintaining a high standard up until and beyond that point.

The prior additions of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have proven that we’re always keen to keep one eye on the future, of course, and if Julian Ward and his recruitment team remain keen on ex-Red Sadio Mane’s international teammate, now may perhaps be the best time to strike if the report in question is to be believed.

