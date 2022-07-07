Rhys Williams on learning from Nat Phillips and Ben Davies and acting as a role model for younger Liverpool players

Rhys Williams has a strange role within the Liverpool squad, being experienced amongst his peers but with a lot still to learn and achieve in the game.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 21-year-old discussed his role models and standing within the squad: “You see Joe, Joel – Ibou and Virg when they’re back – it’s always good that you’ve got players like that in front of you and you’re able to learn off them.

“Even Nat and Ben Davies, they’re older than me so I can take bits of their game and try to put it into mine.

“But then if younger lads come up, I can hopefully be a role model for them as well.”

It’s great to hear that Nat Phillips and Ben Davies have such a big and positive role on the young defender, especially given their very limited opportunities within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

It would be so easy for players such as the three centre-backs to down tools, given the amount of game time they are rewarded with but such is the bond within the team – that doesn’t happen.

Helping the club doesn’t always have to mean playing for the team and through fringe and squad players, it’s so important that they have the right attitude to ensure the morale of the whole squad remains high.

