Darwin Nunez may have already found best friend at Liverpool as Fabinho says ‘they are always together’

Darwin Nunez appears to have already settled in quite well in his new surroundings and with his Liverpool teammates following a £64m move away from Benfica.

According to Fabinho, the Uruguayan may have already discovered a bromance of his own within the Reds’ squad with the player having formed a bond with fellow centre-forward Bobby Firmino.

“He has a really good relationship with Bobby, they are always together and I think Bobby gives him some tips so it will be important for him to learn from a player like him,” the Brazilian told the PA news agency (via the Independent).

The 23-year-old started the competitive season wonderfully after being given the nod by Jurgen Klopp to come on in the second-half of action in the Community Shield, winning a penalty and firing in the Merseysiders’ third goal on the day.

Having a close relationship with our No.9 and, apparently, the South American community at Liverpool can only be a good thing for our potentially record-breaking signing as he finds his feet at the Anfield-based outfit.

It speaks highly of the character of the former Hoffenheim hitman too that he has fully embraced the man who will be providing yet further competition for the centre-forward role alongside an at the moment injured Diogo Jota.

