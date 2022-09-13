(Video) ‘Cannot be undervalued’ – Ferdinand suggests constantly criticised LFC star’s role is underappreciated

(Video) ‘Cannot be undervalued’ – Ferdinand suggests constantly criticised LFC star’s role is underappreciated

Jordan Henderson, still to this day, remains a divisive figure in some quarters as far as his footballing ability and role are concerned.

Despite ongoing criticism of the Englishman, Rio Ferdinand was quick to come to the former Sunderland star’s defence on BT Sport after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Ajax, highlighting his importance in providing protection for our exposed right-flank.

It’s telling that we have struggled somewhat down the right side of the pitch in the skipper’s absence, though that might be a slightly harsh assessment given how remarkable Harvey Elliott’s contributions have been going forward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @btsportfootball:

