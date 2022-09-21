(Video) Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay training ‘shot’ goes viral

Darwin Nunez has attracted a flurry of online activity after footage of the Uruguayan international apparently completely miscuing a shot surfaced on Twitter.

It has to be said, from our point of view, that the former Benfica man’s body position would suggest he was actually crossing the ball on to a wide teammate rather than taking an effort on goal – hence why the ‘shot’ found its way closer to the corner flag (in the path of his fellow international) than between the sticks.

Admittedly, it wasn’t the best cross from the 23-year-old either, though far from being the disastrous error it’s been made to be online.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user hadis.zkc (via @ESPNFC):

Darwin Nunez will want this one back 😅 (via hadis.zkc/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/BtUhRoy10q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 21, 2022