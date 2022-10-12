(Video) Gary Neville was ‘alarmed’ by Liverpool’s ‘physical depression’ against Arsenal

Liverpool didn’t enjoy the greatest of days against Arsenal and much has been made of some poor defensive performances that were on show, with Gary Neville sharing some of his strong thoughts from the match.

Speaking with Paul Machin from Redmen TV, the former Manchester United defender was setting up a question and said: “First-half [vs. Arsenal] there’s no doubt, I thought ‘Ooh, they’re flexing their muscles here, there’s something back’. But, I want to get onto the second-half, really I was alarmed…

READ MORE: (Video) Kenny Dalglish on his pleasure at the ‘aggressive’ Liverpool performance against Rangers at Anfield

“I’m not talking about playing badly, I’m talking about actual physical depression in their performance which seemed alarming to me”.

There are certainly arguments for the first goal being offside and the third not being a penalty but it’s no secret that the Reds need to improve defensively.

We have a big opportunity against Manchester City to right some wrongs but it’s also going to present the defence with possibly their toughest test, in this campaign so far.

You can watch the video of Neville’s thoughts on Liverpool via The Overlap on YouTube:



#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!