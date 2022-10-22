Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara’s matchday squad absences explained ahead of Nottingham Forest

The sight of a Liverpool matchday squad without both Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara during a crunch period of fixtures ahead of the Qatar World Cup will have left many a fan with an uncomfortable feeling.

Fortunately, it would appear that both concerns are minor with James Pearce and Neil Jones respectively reporting on Twitter that the Spaniard misses out due to an ear infection whilst the latter was not risked in light of his hamstring concern sustained in the 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Thiago ruled out with an ear infection today #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 22, 2022

Thiago absent for Liverpool today with an ear infection. Nunez not risked after feeling hamstring in midweek.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 22, 2022

The Merseysiders have marked a notable turn in circumstances after following up a stunning performance against the champions with another league win in midweek to bring them up the table.

It’s a relief to hear that both key men will likely only miss our impending clash with Nottingham Forest.

In the meantime, it hands big opportunities to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones to shine in the first-XI with the latter enjoying his first start since the 2021/22 season.

We’ll be keeping our fingers-crossed that both Nunez and Thiago enjoy quick recoveries on the sidelines and are back in contention for first-team minutes come our Champions League encounter with Ajax.

