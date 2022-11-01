(Video) Osimhen’s embarrassing theatrics after minimal Van Dijk contact

Posted by
Football fans are more than familiar with the ridiculous reactions of some footballers following minimal contact in a challenge for possession.

Virgil van Dijk inspired one such response from Victor Osimhen with the latter collapsing dramatically after being brushed by the centre-half’s hand.

It would have been utterly farcical to see the Dutchman carded for the nothing incident and we’re glad to see common sense prevailed for the on-pitch official.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

