Pepe Reina responds to Van Dijk claiming Carragher wouldn’t make LFC first-XI now

Virgil van Dijk stirred up hot debate online when he suggested that legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wouldn’t make the Reds squad as it currently stands under Jurgen Klopp.

The Scouser took the matter lightly on Twitter, pointing to the time he was part of a side that beat Real Madrid 5-0 on aggregate, ahead of the Merseysiders’ Last 16 clash with Los Blancos.

Another former player in Pepe Reina has waded in on the issue and clarified that his old teammate would have most certainly made the squad ‘at least’ if not the first-XI.

😂😂😂😂😂😂

You make the 11 mate!! He was only kidding I’m sure!!🤓🍿

The squad at least!!!😂😂😂🙏🏻 https://t.co/0yt6DII3O2 — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) November 8, 2022

There’s not a doubt in our mind that our talismanic No.4 was protecting his fellow centre-halves when making his assertion.

Though the likes of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip are all phenomenal defenders on their day, it simply can’t be argued that Carragher, at the absolute peak of his powers, would make the current squad as an absolute minimum.

We’d have loved to witness what a partnership comprised of the Sky Sports pundit and Van Dijk would have looked like.

Hopefully, the Dutchman can meet the 44-year-old’s challenge and lay down a marker with two big performances against the current champions of Europe.

