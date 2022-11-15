(Video) Nunez cold as ice as he demolishes opponent in shooting challenge

Darwin Nunez is, as it turns out, a pretty good footballer and Liverpool were rather well-advised to splash £64m up front for his services.

The Uruguayan was spotted demonstrating his shooting prowess on TikTok with prodirectsoccer, absolutely acing all five challenges.

We couldn’t be more excited to see how he performs after the World Cup campaign and, if the end to the first-half of the season is any indication, our No.27 is set to take the English top-flight by storm.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CoachKieron & TikTok account prodirectsoccer:

The guys cold you know. Lol pic.twitter.com/gq0CepaTLg — Kieron (@CoachKieron) November 14, 2022