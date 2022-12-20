(Video) Milner reveals all on his ‘donkey’ spat with a childish Lionel Messi

James Milner had some very unexpected ‘beef’ with Lionel Messi when the pair met during Liverpool’s famous Champions League tie with Barcelona in 2019 and our No.7 has revealed all of what happened.

Speaking with Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video, the 36-year-old revealed how his tackle on the Argentine legend resulted in him being called a “donkey” (in Spanish) and that he only tried to hurt the diminutive genius because he nutmegged our vice captain.

The whole story is certainly worth a watch and despite the Leeds-born veteran being very complimentary about his adversary, the former Watford ‘keeper was quick to call the PSG attacker out for being childish.

You can watch the video on Milner on Messi (from 1:05) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

