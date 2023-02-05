Liverpool told they’re ‘an absolute mess’ and in a ‘real crisis’ after ‘another humiliating defeat’

Liverpool suffered ‘another humiliating defeat’ against Wolves at Molineux yesterday and find themselves in a ‘real crisis’ according to James Pearce.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat in the Midlands to leave them with just one win in their last seven games (across all competitions).

The German tactician refused to answer a question from The Athletic journalist during his post-match press conference but Pearce provided an assessment of Liverpool’s performance on his Twitter account following the game.

“Another humiliating defeat for Klopp’s side,” he began. “They’re an absolute mess. So wasteful at one end, so vulnerable at the other. That’s just eight points out of a possible 30 on their travels in the PL this season.

“So fragile, so rudderless. A real crisis.”

It’s hugely concerning how big of a drop off there has been in our performance levels this season. We were two wins away from the quadruple last term but we’ll be lucky to finish in the top four this time around.

We’re currently 11 points behind Newcastle who occupy the final Champions League spot and have already been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions despite being the holders of both trophies.

If we’re to pick up our seventh European Cup in Istanbul in the summer then we’ll have to firstly get past Real Madrid in the last-16 with the first leg at Anfield later this month.

Klopp’s side are lacking the absolute basics at the moment and although we have some key players returning from injury in the coming weeks, huge changes need to be made.

This is no longer a blip like many people though a few months ago, this is a ‘crisis’ as Pearce has rightly pointed out.

