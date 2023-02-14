(Video) Carragher jokes about Coady’s defensive position being in ‘Carragher land’ for Liverpool’s second goal

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Cody Gakpo score his first goal for the Reds but during the punditry after the match, Jamie Carragher was quick to comment on the positioning of Conor Coady.

The Bootle-born pundit said: “That is ‘Carragher land’ I can assure you about that” as he joked about the Everton defender blaming his defensive teammates after the goal.

The comment actually came from Gary Neville off-screen to say that the boyhood Red turned Blue for the most recent derbies was in a position where he could only hit the ball into his own net or let it run past him.

This joking about poor defensive positioning was clearly making the pundits giggle but was also used to show how our former academy graduate was at fault for our second goal.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Coady and himself via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Conor Coady was in 'Carragher land' 🧐😅 pic.twitter.com/SSFlJybCtQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023

