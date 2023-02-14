(Video) Diogo Jota receives heartfelt reception from Liverpool fans as his injury return is completed

Diogo Jota has been a huge miss for Liverpool since his injury against Manchester City at Anfield and results have certainly suffered since he’s been away from the first-team set-up.

Our No.20 finally ended his long absence though as he was brought onto the pitch during a triumphant Merseyside derby for the Reds and it was easy to see and hear what the fans thought about his return.

After first giving Darwin Nunez a reception that befitted his brilliant performance, the attention then turned to the Portuguese forward and a huge roar greeted his first steps back on the pitch.

Soon after came the striker’s song that was bellowed out from those on the Kop and it must give the player a huge boost when he hears how well respected he clearly is.

You can view the video of Jota’s reception via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Listen to that roar when @DiogoJota18 made his long-awaited return from injury ❤️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/OB0bfKgwiJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 14, 2023

