Liverpool in line for triple injury boost ahead of upcoming fixture as return date mooted

Liverpool could soon be set for a massive injury boost, with three players believed to be nearing their respective comebacks.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp could welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota for the second leg of the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on 18 April, with all three having been sidelined since mid-February.

In further good news on the injury front, Stefan Bajcetic is in line to resume training with the senior squad next week, having not featured for LFC in nearly seven months.

While the ideal scenario would be for Liverpool to build a handsome enough lead in the first leg against Atalanta this week so that Klopp wouldn’t need to go full strength for the reverse fixture in Italy, it’d be quite the fillip if Trent, Alisson and Jota were all fit for the trip to Bergamo in nine days’ time.

There’s a good chance that the former two in particular may be held back for the Premier League visit to Fulham the following Sunday. Although Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher have performed commendably over the past two months, it’s likely that both would revert to the bench when the vice-captain and Brazil number one regain full fitness.

The latter half of April sees a frantic period of four away matches in 10 days, so squad rotation will be paramount during that spell in order to give LFC the best possible chance of lifting two more trophies this season.

If Trent, Alisson and Jota are all available once more for that relentless run of fixtures, it could make a monumental difference to Liverpool’s pursuit of glory on the domestic and European front. In the meantime, we just need there to be no-one added to the injury list as the crunch games come thick and fast.

