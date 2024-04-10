(Video) Diogo’s back; Liverpool fans will love what Jota did in training

We’ve waited a long time to see Diogo Jota back in action for the Reds and if the most recent clip from him in training is anything to go by – we’ve every reason to be excited.

Shared on the club’s social media channels, our No.20 showed off his finishing and it will provide great joy for every Liverpool fan.

The finishing on display is exactly what we were missing at Old Trafford last weekend and let’s just hope the Portuguese forward can stay fit and help us achieve a successful end to the campaign.

