‘His head will be turned…’ – BBC pundit thinks Liverpool could still sign £70m midfield target

Liverpool could still sign Moises Caicedo this summer, despite the midfielder recently agreeing a new contract at Brighton.

That’s according to Shay Given, who reckons the player could be swayed by a lucrative offer from the Reds if they were to act upon their reported interest in the 21-year-old.

The Telegraph claimed that the Ecuadorian will still be a transfer target at Anfield, and indeed for other clubs, even after penning new terms at the Amex Stadium.

Speaking on the BBC 5Live Football Daily podcast (via Liverpool ECHO), the former Premier League goalkeeper said of Caicedo: “If Liverpool come in tomorrow for a move in the summer and put the money down and say, ‘there’s X amount, we want you’.

“His head will be turned again because he will be on a bigger contract again probably if he goes to one of the Champions League clubs.”

READ MORE: ‘He could be next…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops claim on Liverpool trio after Firmino bombshell

READ MORE: ‘If Liverpool don’t…’ – Former Reds player has one ‘big concern’ for Klopp’s side v Man Utd

Given may have a valid point here, and depending on where they finish in the Premier League this season, it could be worthwhile for Liverpool to test the waters as regards Caicedo.

Despite agreeing that new contract at Brighton, he reportedly wanted out of the club during the January transfer window (Evening Standard), having seemingly come close to joining Arsenal on deadline day (The Mirror).

The Seagulls also have a history of cashing in on their prized assets when the price is right, having sold the likes of Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma to ‘big six’ clubs for significant fees (Transfermarkt).

A lot could hinge on whether Liverpool secure Champions League qualification for 2023/24, which may well turn Caicedo’s head, or miss out on Europe’s premier club competition.

It’s not unthinkable that both the Reds and Brighton could find themselves in the Europa League next term, which could make Anfield a far less enticing destination for the midfielder, who’s reportedly valued at £70m by his current club (Liverpool ECHO).

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!