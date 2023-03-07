UEFA to refund all Liverpool fans for UCL final horror show in further £3m admission of guilt

UEFA are reportedly now set to refund all Liverpool fans who attended the Champions League final game in Paris.

The announcement was passed on by the Daily Mail‘s Chief Football Writer, Rob Draper, on Twitter, with the report in question stating that the move is set to cost the governing body in the region of £3m.

Huge this Not the end but big call to refund ALL LFC fans for Champions League final https://t.co/vpsIpi6Ol6 — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) March 7, 2023

It comes after months of putting the blame squarely at the fans’ feet and the release of a damning report that exonerated Reds supporters, and those attending the fixture in general, whilst pointing out the poor handling of a major sporting event by both French authorities and the European body.

READ MORE: Robbie Fowler says LFC have ‘unorthodox’ star in the squad who’s their ‘most potent weapon’

READ MORE: Gary Neville fires latest shot in Carragher feud and threatens: “There’s more my friend!”

It’s an important step forward, though it’s worth noting that this gesture should likewise stretch to those who also suffered for their involvement.

UEFA should be refunding anyone who attended the Champions League final. It wasn't just Liverpool fans who suffered. Real Madrid too. And sponsors. And dignitaries. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) March 7, 2023

It’s difficult too to compensate the reputational and emotional damage authorities attempted to inflict upon the club (and all those associated) with their outright refusal to take responsibility.

As such, pressure on both UEFA and French officials should not be halted by this latest gesture, especially not until proposed recommendations are fully implemented and those who attempted to shift the blame are held fully accountable by law.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!