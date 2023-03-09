Reported Liverpool target compared to Messi; his agent was spotted at Anfield recently

Martin Keown has compared Alexis Mac Allister to Lionel Messi as Liverpool continue to weigh up a move for the Brighton star.

The versatile midfielder, who helped Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar in December, is under contract with the Seagulls until the summer of 2025, however, and has recently insisted he’s happy on the south coast.

The former Argentinos Juniors man’s agent was spotted at Anfield recently to witness Jurgen Klopp’s men fall to a 5-2 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, however, and it’s believed the Amex outfit are willing to listen to offers in the region of £70m.

“Mac Allister is almost there (Brighton’s) little Messi, really,” Keown said. Keown told talkSPORT (via Express). “He could play anywhere: at the foot of midfield, the top of midfield, his interchange of play, his technique, his quality – we knew it was always there. They signed him on a new contract before the World Cup, it just gets better and better. Yes they can make it into fourth place.”

Although we understand that it’s hard for anyone to realistically be compared to Lionel Messi, we can certainly see where the former Arsenal defender is coming from.

He’s a quality player that has the ability to dictate play from a deep position or can go and influence the game in a more attacking role behind the forwards.

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their midfield options in the summer and a move for the Brighton No. 10 would certainly make sense.

No disrespect to Brighton who are having a superb campaign and are just seven points behind fourth placed Spurs with three games in hand, after winning the World Cup last year Mac Allister may now feel he’s ready to make the next step in his career and to be regularly competing in the Champions League and for silverware.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all joined the Merseysiders in showing interest in the Argentine’s signature and it’ll be intriguing to see what happens come the summer.

