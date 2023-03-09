Ex-EPL ref hints one player might’ve got lucky with ‘reckless’ incident in Liverpool v Man Utd

Scott McTominay could perhaps count himself a little fortunate that he wasn’t sent off against Liverpool for a ‘reckless’ challenge last weekend.

That’s according to former Premier League referee Keith Hackett, who was addressing a tackle made by by the Manchester United midfielder on Cody Gakpo which earned him a yellow card.

The incident was reviewed by VAR but no recommendation was made to Andy Madley to reconsider his on-field decision.

The 78-year-old former whistler told Football Insider in relation to McTominay’s challenge: “It came really close to a red. I think the referee and VAR gave him the benefit of the doubt by deciding it was reckless rather than dangerous.

“He does win the ball, so he is more than entitled to be sliding in for the challenge.

“I think the referee got it just about right with a yellow. But in another game, you might see red for that – and I don’t think it would have been overturned. It was very close.”

The Scottish midfielder did have every right to go for the ball, but he’s also expected to show a duty of care to his fellow professionals on the pitch.

Look back at the incident and you’ll see that McTominay actually misses the ball and catches Gakpo above the shin with studs showing. It was not pleasant.

Thankfully there were no lasting consequences from that challenge, which came in the 64th minute – 15 before the Dutchman was withdrawn by Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool romped to a 7-0 victory.

Hackett is right about one thing – another referee may well have shown red to the United midfielder, and he could’ve had no complaints if they did.

You can judge the incident for yourself below by viewing this clip from @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

Should McTominay have seen a red for this Gakpo tackle? 🟥 pic.twitter.com/7fHfjAO1xB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023

