Liverpool must move soon for £38.5m midfielder similar to Declan Rice or lose him forever – report

Liverpool are preparing for what is set to be a busy and monumental summer, with pretty much every midfielder in Europe set to be linked to the Reds – one familiar name has once again be connected with a move to our club.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘Wolves are resigned to losing £50million-rated midfield star Ruben Neves this summer.

‘The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in July and the club are yet to agree terms with him on a new one. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are known admirers of the Portuguese’.

Ruben Neves has been linked many times now with a move to Anfield and with his contract coming to an end, as well as his current club entertaining a relegation battle this season, it may be a good time to bring him to Merseyside and to get him on a relatively cheap deal.

The midfielder is valued at £38.5 million (via footballtransfers.com) and so it could be seen as a realistic deal that we could complete on top of a possible marquee signing like a Jude Bellingham – bolstering our options in the middle of the pitch.

With comparisons to the much more expensive Declan Rice (as fbref.com have stated that the West Ham man is 9th most similar in world football to the Wolves star), we could manage to capture a real Premier League star and not have to break the bank in order to do so.

With the above report also going on to state that the 26-year-old is likely sign a new contract in September, ensuring that Julen Lopetegui’s side don’t lose him for nothing the next year, that would probably boost the player’s value back up and negate our interest enough that we would never be able to engage in a transfer for the player.

