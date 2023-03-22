(Video) Heskey names £120k-per-week star who hasn’t ‘fulfilled their potential’; needs replacing this summer

Liverpool fans will be aware that we are expected to complete several incoming transfers this summer and Emile Heskey has highlighted one man at the club who hasn’t hit the heights that were expected of him.

Speaking with 90min, the former Red said: “I think [Naby] Keita’s not fulfilled the potential that they thought he had, so you need to go out and get someone who can fit that bill right now. It’s going to be tough, they’re going to have to spend a bit of money.”

Naby Keita has arguably been the one major transfer failure under Jurgen Klopp, especially when his transfer fee is taken into account and the real lack of consistency we have been able to see from our No.8.

With the midfielder set to depart on a free this summer and his £120,000-per-week wages (via Capology) taken off the wage bill, it looks like we’ll need to go and spend big to replace him.

You can watch Heskey’s comments on Keita via 90min Football on YouTube:

